Short Interest in Medifocus Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) Decreases By 47.5%

Medifocus Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the May 31st total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

MDFZF stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Medifocus has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Get Medifocus alerts:

Medifocus Company Profile

Medifocus, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes minimally invasive focused heat systems for the treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate in Canada and the United States. The company owns technology platforms, including Endo-thermotherapy platform, a catheter-based focused heat technology platform that utilizes natural body openings to deliver microwave thermotherapy to the diseased sites; and Adaptive Phased Array (APA) Microwave Focusing platform, which directs focused microwave energy at tumor center to induce shrinkage or eradication of tumors without undue harm to surrounding tissue.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Medifocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.