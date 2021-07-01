PVG Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,077 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Applied Materials comprises about 1.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, ICAP upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 460,355 shares of company stock valued at $64,402,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.99. 381,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,244. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.66. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

