Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $10.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 209,168 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 609,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,641,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.94. 15,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,433. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. Analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.