Analysts Set Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) PT at €5.28

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.28 ($6.22).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:CEC1 traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting €4.72 ($5.55). 2,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35). The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

