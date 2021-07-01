Neblio (NEBL) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $16.98 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002927 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00046656 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00021081 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007329 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003195 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,009,626 coins and its circulating supply is 17,622,097 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEBLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.