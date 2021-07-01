CUTcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $20.28 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $20.28 million and $515.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001126 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00033525 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.10 or 0.00240236 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038250 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 144,475,094 coins and its circulating supply is 140,475,094 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

