CBC.network (CBC) Market Cap Tops $8.30 Million

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, CBC.network has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CBC.network has a total market cap of $8.30 million and $115,860.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00053834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.41 or 0.00693737 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,947.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

