Golden State Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,448,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,403,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,433.87. The stock had a trading volume of 35,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,454. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,360.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,461.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

