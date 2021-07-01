Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Acquires New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after acquiring an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.80.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.93. 112,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,220. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $124.67 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

