Short Interest in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Rises By 62.2%

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 55,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 3,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,844. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCAP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $7,560,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $2,781,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

