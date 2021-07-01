Windsor Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

Shares of GS stock traded down $4.43 on Thursday, reaching $375.10. 104,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,745. The company has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

