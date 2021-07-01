China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 282,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.
Shares of CHPXF remained flat at $$4.60 during trading hours on Thursday. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.60.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
