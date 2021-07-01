China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 282,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Shares of CHPXF remained flat at $$4.60 during trading hours on Thursday. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.60.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.