FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 640,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 33,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

