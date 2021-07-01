Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,171 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,171 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after buying an additional 256,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8,975.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 113,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,858,000 after buying an additional 111,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.57.

TSLA stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $676.05. The stock had a trading volume of 723,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,180,786. The stock has a market cap of $651.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $634.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,919 shares of company stock worth $69,810,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

