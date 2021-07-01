-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 190%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ LOOP traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 4,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,125. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

