Landbox (LAND) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $267,624.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $267,624.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00138755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00169149 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,219.80 or 1.00110801 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.