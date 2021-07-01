Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,634,688 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,495,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,634,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Chevron worth $890,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.55. The stock had a trading volume of 459,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445,559. The firm has a market cap of $205.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.