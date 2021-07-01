Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $239.45. The company had a trading volume of 365,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,722,337. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.64. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

