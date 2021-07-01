Golden State Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms have commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $394.92. 53,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,249. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $300.75 and a 1-year high of $400.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.