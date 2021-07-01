Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $20.00 at Truist

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.04% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.18. 1,150,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,842,540. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 322.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 259,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 197,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

