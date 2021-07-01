BTIG Research Raises Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $76.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 38,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,704. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89. Upwork has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -355.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,848,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Upwork by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,757,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.