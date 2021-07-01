AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.13

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.13 and last traded at $81.13, with a volume of 5040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.33.

ATRC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.14 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,580,107 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 127,539 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after acquiring an additional 332,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 3,792.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,515,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

