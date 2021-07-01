Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 269.8% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 96,186 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUND traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.53. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,018. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

