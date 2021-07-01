CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Up 280.0% in June

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CFN Enterprises stock remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,921. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11. CFN Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
CFN Enterprises Company Profile
