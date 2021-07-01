CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Up 280.0% in June

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CFN Enterprises stock remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,921. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11. CFN Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. It provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

