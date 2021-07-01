$0.29 EPS Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. Investors Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

ISBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. 24,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.78. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

