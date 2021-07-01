8PAY (8PAY) Price Tops $0.0432 on Major Exchanges

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $437,409.41 and approximately $10,404.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00046134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00139299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00169353 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,292.65 or 1.00016510 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “8PAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.