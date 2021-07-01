Jupiter Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $990,706.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00046134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00139299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00169353 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,292.65 or 1.00016510 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

