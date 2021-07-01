Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Reaches $19.60 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $19.60 or 0.00058886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $22.03 million and approximately $199.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00046134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00139299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00169353 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,292.65 or 1.00016510 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

