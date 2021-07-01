S. Muoio & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 544,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. CRH Medical comprises about 2.3% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CRH Medical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CRH Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of CRHM stock remained flat at $$3.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 388,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,867. CRH Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $285.76 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

