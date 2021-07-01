Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
RELX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx has an average rating of “Buy”.
Relx stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.14. 26,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,150. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
