Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RELX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.14. 26,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,150. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Relx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Relx by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Relx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60,146 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

