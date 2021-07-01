S. Muoio & CO. LLC Has $620,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Xilinx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XLNX traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,967. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $93.18 and a one year high of $154.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

