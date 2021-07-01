Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 537 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.7% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.80.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $507.36. 22,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,010. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $470.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $356.99 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

