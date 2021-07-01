Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $60.90 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

