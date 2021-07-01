Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires 1,159 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.93. The company had a trading volume of 255,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.86.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

