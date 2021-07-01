Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OUKPY traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,979. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OUKPY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. AlphaValue upgraded Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

