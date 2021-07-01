Tokes Hits Market Cap of $818,169.76 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Tokes coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded 63.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $818,169.76 and $84.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tokes Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

