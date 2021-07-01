Short Interest in PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Drops By 68.9%

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the May 31st total of 227,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,336,487,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PHI Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 301,992,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,889,632. PHI Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
PHI Group Company Profile
