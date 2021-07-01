Short Interest in PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Drops By 68.9%

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the May 31st total of 227,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,336,487,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PHI Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 301,992,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,889,632. PHI Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group, Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. It also offers healthcare services and dietary supplements. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc in April 2009.

