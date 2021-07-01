Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.80. 117,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.19.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

In related news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,367 shares in the company, valued at $429,476.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,200,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,165,000 after acquiring an additional 127,842 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,870,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.