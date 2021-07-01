Brokerages Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target at $45.67

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.83. 15,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,988,158.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

