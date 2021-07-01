Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,815,000 after purchasing an additional 244,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoetis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.94. The company had a trading volume of 33,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,008. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $135.34 and a 1 year high of $188.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.