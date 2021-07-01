0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Market Cap Tops $3.28 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001698 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $3.28 million and $444,629.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.13 or 0.00701852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,689.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000067 BTC.

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

