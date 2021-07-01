Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OEZVY shares. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC raised shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Verbund stock remained flat at $$18.59 during trading on Thursday. 31 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74. Verbund has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $812.58 million during the quarter.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

