SafeCoin Hits Market Cap of $4.31 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $64.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,632.61 or 0.99967134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00420710 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.01007225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.64 or 0.00409101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053998 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

