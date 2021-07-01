Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $41.48. 893,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,845,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $355.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

