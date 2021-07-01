Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,545 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of NV5 Global worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NV5 Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $928,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,961 in the last ninety days. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVEE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NVEE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,169. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.96.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. Analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

