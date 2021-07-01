PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 14,140 Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

HEPA traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,342. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

