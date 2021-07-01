VAULT (VAULT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,926.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $2,926.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $4.94 or 0.00014741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00139673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00169549 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,556.63 or 1.00036764 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,930 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

