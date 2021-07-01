NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ NRBO traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 5,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,953. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.15. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $9.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.