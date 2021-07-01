Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Hits $72.03 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $72.03 million and $4.12 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.00365649 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00142211 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00187421 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006970 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003887 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,541,873 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

