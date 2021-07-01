Crypto Sports Market Cap Hits $307,432.73 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $307,432.73 and approximately $984.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

